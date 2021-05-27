Cancel
Violent Crimes

Armed teacher stops stranger from abducting 11-year-old at recess, Utah police say

By Don Sweeney
Modesto Bee
 8 days ago

A teacher checking on kids on a Utah school playground spotted a 41-year-old intruder grab an 11-year-old girl Tuesday, police say. The teacher dashed outside and shouted at the man, giving the girl a chance to break away, and all the children outside ran into a classroom, the Ogden City Police Department reported.

www.modbee.com
State
Utah State
Ogden, UTWLTX.com

Police: Armed school worker stops attempted kidnapping suspect in Utah

OGDEN, Utah — An armed school employee in Utah held off an attempted kidnapping suspect at gunpoint until officers arrived, police said. The incident occurred Tuesday when a man grabbed an 11-year-old girl at an elementary school playground in Ogden. Police say he tried to pull her away until the school employee demanded he leave.
Utah StatePosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Armed teacher thwarts attempted kidnapping at Utah school

OGDEN, Utah — An armed teacher in Utah thwarted an attempted kidnapping Tuesday after confronting a man who was trying to take an 11-year-old girl from an elementary school playground, investigators said. Ogden police said a teacher, who is licensed to carry a concealed firearm, saw Ira Cox-Berry, 41, walk...
Ogden, UTWTGS

Police: Utah man attempts to kidnap 11-year-old, held off by school employee with gun

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) – Police say a man who attempted to kidnap an 11-year-old girl from a school playground on Tuesday was held off by a Utah school employee with a gun. According to officials, 41-year-old Ira Cox-Berry approached and grabbed the girl while she was playing on the playground at Lincoln Elementary School. Cox-Berry pulled the child away as if he had the intention to walk away with her.
Virginia StateNew Haven Register

Virginia woman accused of abducting 2-year-old from church

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (AP) — A Virginia woman is accused of abducting a 2-year-old from a church, and a prosecutor said she tried to mislead investigators by giving them false tips. Nancy Renee Fridley is charged in Giles County with abduction and child abuse or neglect, The Roanoke Times reported Friday....
California StatePosted by
TheDailyBeast

9-Year-Old Utah Girl Caught Driving to Calif. Said She Just Wanted a Beach Vacation, Police Say

A 9-year-old Utah girl caught driving to California with a 4-year-old passenger made it about two neighborhoods before she sideswiped a car and crashed into a semi-truck, the Salt Lake Tribune reports. Nobody was injured in the collision. Police say the girl, who took her 4-year-old sister along for the drive, was reported to police Wednesday morning after a truck driving near her thought she was an impaired driver. The girl slammed head-on into the semi-truck, leaving the car badly damaged, according to officials. Police said the girl drove about 10 minutes from West Jordan to West Valley city. “They told the officers they were headed to California, wanted to enjoy the beach for a few days,” Officer Sean McCarthy said. “I don’t know that we’ll tell them they were going the wrong way.” Both girls were wearing seatbelts, authorities said. The parents of the girls were apparently sleeping and were not aware that they had even left the house, according to Fox 13 Now.
Hingham, MABoston Globe

Hingham police investigate attempted abduction of 10-year-old boy

Authorities are investigating after a man in a car reportedly tried to abduct a 10-year-old boy in Hingham on Friday afternoon, police said. The man tried to grab the boy near the Hingham Community Center on South Street at about 1:40 p.m., Hingham police said on Twitter. He drove away...
Violent CrimesPosted by
Daily Mail

Moment Utah child kidnap suspect is arrested after hero teacher armed with GUN 'stopped him snatching girl, 11, from playground and bundling her into his car'

An armed elementary school employee held off a man trying to break into a Utah elementary school at gunpoint after he stopped his attempt to kidnap an 11-year-old girl. On Tuesday, police arrested Ira Cox Berry, 41, after he allegedly snatched an 11-year-old girl while she was playing on the playground at Lincoln Elementary School in Ogden.
Sacramento, CAPosted by
ABC10

Sacramento police find missing 11-year-old | Update

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Update: 9:50 p.m. Sacramento Police Department said 11-year-old Alaijah Mckaughan was found and is safe. The Sacramento Police Department is asking for help as they try to find an at-risk missing child. Police identified the child as 11-year-old Alaijah Mckaughan, who prefers the name "Jimmy." They said...
Utah Statecapcity.news

Armed employee stops man from grabbing child at Utah elementary school

A man is in custody after allegedly attempting to grab an 11-year-old girl on the playground at an Ogden elementary school on Tuesday. According to ABC4, Ogden Police responded to the school after an armed employee was able intervene. ABC4 reports the suspect “allegedly approached and grabbed the young girl...