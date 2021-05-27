Cancel
DEA Sued By Therapists Who Want Permission To Give Psilocybin Mushrooms To Patients

By Cannabis News World
cannabisnewsworld.com
 7 days ago

A Seattle doctor hoping to expand access to psilocybin mushrooms for terminally ill cancer patients is taking the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to court over the agency’s recent denial of an application to legally use the psychedelic in end-of-life treatment. Attorneys filed a lawsuit Monday in the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, arguing that DEA’s denial of the application was unfounded. They’re asking judges to throw out the decision and force the agency to “expeditiously reconsider and accommodate valid requests made from qualified health providers for the therapeutic use of the eligible investigation drug psilocybin.” “It is a first-of-its-kind lawsuit,” lead attorney Kathyn Tucker said on a press call on Tuesday. “The case is about seeking to ensure that patients with serious, life-threatening illness are able to realize the promise of state and federal right-to-try laws and access psilocybin for therapeutic.” The push to expand patient access began last year, when Dr. Sunil Aggarwal, who specializes in end-of-life care, began searching for a legal way to obtain psilocybin for treating patients. In November, he began applying to state and federal regulators for approval to cultivate psilocybin mushrooms and use them in treatment. “We know that it’s a naturally occurring substance that we can cultivate safely, we know how to dose it and there’s really good reason to believe it can help,” Aggarwal told Marijuana Moment at the time. Aggarwal’s team argues that psilocybin should be made available under state and federal right-to-try laws, relatively new policies that give patients with terminal conditions the opportunity to try investigational medications that have not been approved for general use. Washington state adopted a right-to-try law in 2017. President Donald Trump signed the federal Right to Try Act the following year. Dozens of other states have also passed right-to-try laws.…

cannabisnewsworld.com
LawPosted by
Benzinga

Physician Sues The DEA For Access To Psilocybin For The Terminally Ill With Ample Support From Experts And Institutions

A Seattle palliative care physician has filed a lawsuit against the DEA, contesting its decision to ban psilocybin for use by terminally ill patients. In support of the cause, a coalition led by state attorneys general, civil rights organizations and academics have filed amicus briefs, or friends of the court, meant to provide additional expertise on the issues pertaining to the case.
Congress & Courtsmarijuanamoment.net

8 States Side With Cancer Patients In Psilocybin Lawsuit Against DEA

A bipartisan group of attorneys general from eight U.S. states and the District of Columbia has sided with cancer patients in a lawsuit against the federal Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) that seeks legal access to psilocybin, a compound found in psychedelic mushrooms, for end-of-life care. The patients and Seattle-based palliative...
U.S. Politicsthefreshtoast.com

R.I.P. Delta-8 THC: Why States And DEA Want It Banned

There’s no way states were going to just sit back and let people sell delta-8 without restrictions. Delta-8 THC had a good run. People made money, customers were happy, and it all seemed legal to boot. Like all good things in life, states and the DEA are doing everything in their power to ensure that delta-8’s run comes to an end. Let’s talk about why.
Pharmaceuticalsharrisbricken.com

Are Psilocybin Spore Kits Legal?

Psilocybin (the chemical), psilocybin mushrooms, and anything containing psilocybin is illegal at the federal level and in every state in the United States. I know, I know, a few cities and the State of Oregon have decriminalized some psychedelics, but decriminalization does not create any kind of legal, regulated market. And yes, Oregon will eventually have a regulated market but not until at least 2023. And of course, there are a few companies who are paving the way with research under FDA auspices, but that doesn’t create a legal market either. So today, selling psilocybin just isn’t legal.
IndustryStreet.Com

Enveric Envisions Using Mushrooms and Cannabis to Help Patients

Cannabinoid biotech company Enveric Biosciences Inc. (ENVB) recently decided to expand its product offering to its targeted patient group by bringing psychedelic medicine company MagicMed into its fold. Enveric acquired privately held MagicMed recently in a deal valued at $30 million. Enveric's CEO David Johnson is moving into the Chairman...
U.S. Politicscannabisnewsworld.com

New York Lawmaker Files Bill To Decriminalize Psilocybin Mushrooms

A New York lawmaker is proposing to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms in the state. Assemblywoman Linda Rosenthal (D) introduced the reform legislation on Monday. It would amend state statute by removing psilocybin and psilocin—two of the main psychoactive ingredients in so-called magic mushrooms—from the list of controlled substances. This is similar to a bill Rosenthal filed last year, except that the old version only covered psilocybin while the new one also includes psilocin. The measure has now been referred to the Assembly Health Committee. A “justification” section of the legislation notes that research shows psilocybin has significant potential to help treat mental health conditions such as severe depression, anxiety and addiction. It also lists cities that have already moved to decriminalize the psychedelic and says “New York should do the same.” “With the opportunity to positively affect the lives of millions suffering with mental health and addiction issues, this bill will decriminalize psilocybin and allow further research into the study of the drug and its beneficial uses for treatment,” it states. The last time Rosenthal filed the legislation, it did not move out of committee. But with growing interest in the issue and a wave of cities enacting the policy change locally in recent months, advocates are optimistic that lawmakers will take decriminalization seriously this session. — Marijuana Moment is already tracking more than 800 cannabis, psychedelics and drug policy bills in state legislatures and Congress this year. Patreon supporters pledging at least $25/month get access to our interactive maps, charts and hearing calendar so they don’t miss any developments. Learn more about our marijuana bill tracker and become a supporter on Patreon to get access. — A separate proposal to decriminalize possession of all currently controlled substances is also moving through the New York legislature. That bill has been referred…
LawMarshall County Daily

Attorney General Cameron Sues CVS for Company’s Role in Opioid Epidemic

FRANKFORT, Ky. (June 2, 2021) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron today filed a lawsuit against CVS Health (CVS) for the company’s role in Kentucky’s opioid epidemic. The lawsuit, filed in Franklin Circuit Court, alleges the company engaged in unlawful business practices and failed to guard against the diversion of opioids. It is the latest action by Attorney General Cameron to hold companies accountable for their role in the Commonwealth’s opioid crisis.
Congress & Courtsmarijuanamoment.net

Arizona Supreme Court Launches Site To Help People Expunge Marijuana Convictions

The Arizona Supreme Court on Wednesday announced that it has launched a website to help people expunge their past marijuana conviction records, pursuant to the legalization initiative that voters approved last year. “Provisions for expunging records that show the arrest, charge, adjudication, conviction, or sentence of certain marijuana-related offenses take...
Economykentuckytoday.com

Cameron sues CVS over state’s opioid problems

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Wednesday that his office has filed suit against CVS Health for their role in Kentucky’s opioid crisis. The lawsuit, filed in Franklin Circuit Court, alleges the company engaged in unlawful business practices and failed to guard against the diversion of opioids.
Fraud Crimeshealthitanalytics.com

DOJ Targets Telefraud; CMS Delays Value-Based Drug Payments

- As the DOJ sets its eyes on COVID-19-related telefraud, CMS called for public comments on delaying value-based drug payment rules. Meanwhile, a new Senate bill proposes expanding VA mental health efforts and connected health treatment options. HHS Supports Biden’s 2022 Proposed Budget. HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra recently applauded President...
Public HealthPosted by
MyChesCo

FDA Authorizes Additional Monoclonal Antibody for Treatment of COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the investigational monoclonal antibody therapy sotrovimab for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients (12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kilograms [about 88 pounds]) with positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 viral testing and who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death. This includes, for example, individuals who are 65 years of age and older or individuals who have certain medical conditions.
Blacksburg, VANBC 29 News

Lyme Disease research gives hope to patients

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lyme Disease cases are climbing across the country, but there are still many challenges when it comes to diagnosing and treating patients. “You’re never cured, you aren’t cured from Lyme Disease. The best that you can hope for is remission,” Dari Cupp said. Eight years ago,...
U.S. PoliticsNewswise

Dusetzina Appointed to Federal Medicare Payment Advisory Commission

Newswise — Stacie B. Dusetzina, PhD, associate professor of Health Policy and Ingram Associate Professor of Cancer Research at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine has been appointed to a three-year term on the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission (MedPAC). MedPAC is an influential advisory body that falls under the federal Government...
HealthWTVQ

State sues CVS Health for its alleged role in opioid epidemic

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron filed a lawsuit on June 2 against CVS Health (CVS) for the company’s supposed role in the state’s opioid epidemic. Filed in Franklin Circuit Court, the lawsuit suggests the company engaged in unlawful business practices and failed to protect against the diversion of opioids.
Public HealthKARE

HIPAA and the EEOC's guidelines at the work place

MINNEAPOLIS — Let's say you're returning to work, and you want to know if your co-workers are vaccinated for COVID-19. Often times a knee-jerk reaction to that question maybe statements like: "You have no right to know, that's a HIPAA violation." Sounds like it could be true! Even Representative Marjorie...
Public Healthtribuneledgernews.com

Noah Feldman: No, COVID vaccine mandates don’t violate the Nuremberg code

A lawsuit in Texas is challenging a hospital’s requirement that its employees get vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to work. The case isn’t going anywhere, legally speaking. But the central claim is worth examining because it’s at the core of a lot of vaccine hesitation. The Texas plaintiffs, either working...