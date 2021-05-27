The Martin Bashir scandal shows Lord Hall should never have been appointed BBC Director-General
Looking at the crisis engulfing the BBC, it’s difficult to understand why Lord Hall was ever made director-general in the first place. I say that even though I don’t recall many dissenting voices in 2012 when this highly-personable figure with an apparently impeccable BBC CV was called back to become D-G after having run the Royal Opera House. David Dimbleby, no less, remarked: “I feel like I’m serving in the Royal Navy when the message came in ‘Winston is back.’”inews.co.uk