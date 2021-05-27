The Martin Bashir scandal shows Lord Hall should never have been appointed BBC Director-General

“I never wanted to harm Diana in any way and I don’t believe we did,” he told the Sunday Times in his first comments since the BBC determined his 1995 Panorama interview with Diana was "deceitful." Bashir also claimed that Diana was not upset once the interview had aired, and that the two had remained friends well after. “Everything we did in terms of the interview was as she wanted, from when she wanted to alert the palace, to when it was broadcast, to its contents ... My family and I loved her,” he said.