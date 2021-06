Trimble Countians had the opportunity Saturday to help boost its COVID-19 vaccination rates as they trail behind the state’s overall strong numbers. As of Monday, May 24, the state vaccine tracking website shows that 27.76% of the total Trimble population is vaccinated, which means 34.42% of those age 18 and older have been inoculated. The group of residents age 65 and older shows its vaccination numbers at 40.66%.