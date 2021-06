Somalilandsun:: In a World Environment Day special the Wirld Ford Program has featured the impact of Climate change on livelihoods in the Somali region of Ethiopia. As day breaks across Ethiopia’s Somali region, Sadiq Gedi heads out across the dried-up riverbed on a quest for an oasis in the desert. Sadiq is accompanied by four of his children, who he recently had to pull out of school because he could no longer afford the fees. As he carries a yellow jerrycan in each hand, the children chatter and kick empty plastic bottles along the way.