Alabama State

Learn New Angling Skills at Go Fish, Alabama! Event

outdooralabama.com
 14 days ago

If you want to learn how to fish or increase your skills, be on the lookout for the "Go Fish, Alabama!" trailer that will be traveling Alabama's roads this summer on the way to numerous fishing destinations. The "Go Fish, Alabama!" program holds fishing events in areas like...

www.outdooralabama.com
#Fish Fillet#Sport Fishing#Fishing License#Wildlife Conservation#Water Conservation#Species Conservation#Wff Rrb#North College St#Bibb County Pfl#Freshwater Fisheries#Auburn#Alabama Saturday#Fish Identification#Alabama Friday#Plastic Fish Targets#Public Fishing Lakes#Safe Fishing#Ethical Anglers#Catfish#Boating Access
Alabama State
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Don Young of Hoover

“Everyone is entitled to a struggle. By that, I mean you’ve got to persevere. I’m a CPA. You have to take an examination to be a CPA. I took the exam the first time and I failed. That made me more determined to keep on doing what I was doing. I took it again and I passed half of it. If you don’t pass it on three times, you’re out. I took it for the third time and I passed. That’s what I mean when I say everyone is entitled to a struggle. That’s my way of life. In fact, that’s the way I sign my email. I put my name with the words entitled and struggle in capital letters because, to me, that’s what life is all about. Things happen in life that you wish didn’t happen. Bad stuff. Just keep on keeping on, that’s what works.” – Don Young of Hoover.
Alabama State

Magic Moments of Alabama gifts child with trip to Disney World

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - Magic Moments of Alabama held a special reveal on Monday at the Choccolocco Park for 9-year-old Quadrian. Magic Moments, along with some help from the Oxford PD, let the family know they will be going to Disney World!. Quadrian lives in Talledega with his mother, Uniqua....
Alabama State

Atlanta murder suspect caught in south Alabama

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (AP) — A man wanted for murder in Atlanta has been caught in south Alabama. Officials said Andre Thomas was arrested on Friday in Covington County, south of Montgomery. Last week, officials had said they were expanding the search for the 40-year-old Thomas to Alabama, saying they believed...
Alabama State

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signs bill into law legalizing medical marijuana

Governor Kay Ivey on Monday officially signed into law SB 46, which legalizes the permitted medicinal use of cannabis in the state of Alabama. The bill establishes the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission to oversee and manage a comprehensive regulatory system related to medical marijuana in the Yellowhammer State; the cultivation, processing, transporting, testing and dispensing of medical cannabis would be licensed and regulated. Patients with a listed qualifying medical condition could be granted a valid medical cannabis card for the medical use of marijuana.
Alabama State
The Trussville Tribune

Missing Tennessee teen may be in Alabama

From The Tribune staff reports SOUTH PITTSBURG, Tenn. — A young girl has gone missing in Tennessee and authorities believe she may be with an adult male in Alabama or Georgia.  The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Marion County Sheriff's Office in Tennessee are seeking the public's help in finding 13-year-old […]
Posted by
FanSided

Auburn football: Alabama also recruiting TJ Finley hard

As it turns out, Auburn football isn't the only SEC program in the Yellowhammer State looking to land LSU QB TJ Finley from the transfer portal. Alabama is also barking up his tree–although no fanbase should stay further away from any tree than the Tide's–in addition to several other SEC programs.
Alabama State

Alabama Wins 2021 SEC Softball Tournament Championship

It's best to say Alabama Athletics is living up to Tuscaloosa's nickname of "Title Town.". The Crimson Tide softball team is adding another SEC championship under its belt. The 13 winning streaks continued as Alabama defeated No.4 Florida 4-0 in the championship game. After winning the 2021 SEC Softball Tournament...
Alabama State

Alabama judge handling domestic cases accused of stalking

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama judge who handles domestic relations cases used fake social media accounts to harass people with cases before her, verbally abused office workers and lawyers and showed signs of drug use and mental instability, state judicial investigators alleged. Support local journalism reporting on your community.
Alabama State

Alabama football has built a solid foundation for 2022 class

Alabama football has built a solid foundation for 2022 class https://tdalabamamag.com/2021/05/17/alabama-football-has-built-a-solid-foundation-for-2022-class/">. Alabama football has verbal commitments from six prospects in the 2022 recruiting class ahead of recruits being allowed to visit college campuses again on June 1st. The Tide will look to build on this solid group this summer by...
Alabama State

UPDATE: Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey Signs Medical Cannabis Bill

At first, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey did not commit to signing a medical cannabis bill when the state legislature passed the legislation by a roughly two-to-one ratio in both chambers May 6. In a statement from Ivey's office that night, Press Secretary Gina Maiola said the governor looked forward to...
Alabama State

Alabama's Fitzgerald Museum pays homage to an artistic couple

On a tree-lined avenue in Montgomery's Old Cloverdale historic neighborhood sits a house with a story worth telling. Once the personal residence of writers F. Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald and their daughter, Scottie, the Craftsman-style home now serves as The Fitzgerald Museum. The family only lived there for six months but it was where they both worked on their novels Save Me The Waltz and Tender Is The Night. Over the years, it was divided into apartments and later destined for destruction until local lawyer Julian McPhillips bought the place. The Fitz, as it's come to be called, opened to the public in 1989.
Alabama State

State audit critical of indicted Alabama prosecutor

OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) - A state audit says a former Alabama prosecutor set for trial on ethics charges next month repeatedly failed to handle office finances properly. The report released Friday says suspended Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes should have to repay an unspecified amount of money. The 46-year-old...
Alabama State

Judge dismisses suit seeking to block Alabama prison leases

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit that sought to block Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey's plan to lease prisons that would be owned by private companies and operated by the state. Montgomery Circuit Judge Greg Griffin granted the state's motion to dismiss the lawsuit after rejecting...