Gloucester, MA

(Photos) Single-Car Crash on Essex Ave. in Gloucester Sends One to Hospital

By Rick
msonewsports.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGLOUCESTER – Gloucester Police are investigating a single-car crash near 303 Essex Avenue on Route 133 outbound from Gloucester. The crash happened at just after 11:30 a.m. when a vehicle slammed into a utility pole, causing a brief fire near the top of the pole. Gloucester Fire Rescue transported an unidentified male to the hospital, and National Grid arrived on scene to assess damage to the utility pole.

#Car Crash#Traffic Accident#National Grid#Gloucester Fire Rescue#Essex Avenue#Essex Ave#Gloucester Police
