The general feeling is that the Red Devils should be able to complete the signing of the Borussia Dortmund sensation. Manchesterd United have restarted talks to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortumnd this summer, a new report has revealed. The Red Devlls are said to be pushing hard for a transfer in the coming weeks with all parties involved in the negotiations 'cautiously optimistic' about it being finalised.