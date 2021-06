Considering bourbon whiskey has reached its supernova point, its all-consuming legions made up of new drinkers and hobbyists alike, it is a little surprising that so little about the spirit known. Enthusiasts have railed against the industry for a lack of transparency for decades now, pushing for information on the age, mash bill, barrel entry proof, yeast, char levels and more. But there are more fundamental questions that remain unanswered, too. Questions like: what the hell does "small batch" mean? It's stamped on thousands of American whiskeys and some Scotches and international whiskies as well. What gives?