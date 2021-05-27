Cancel
Letter: We cannot have selective censorship on social media

Seacoast Online
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDanger! Social media are engaged in massive censorship. That’s not good for the country, nor for the Constitution. We, who believe in freedom of speech, find it much more difficult to attack censors when they come from the private sector, but as a nation we must grasp what’s happening to us. The supreme court of Facebook and self-appointed censors at Twitter and YouTube are making decisions about what Americans can see and hear and speak. That’s thought control.

