Just Say ‘Hell No!’ The GQP Queen of Voter Suppression To Run For Secretary of State
Politico recently reported that “Republicans who sought to undercut or overturn President Joe Biden’s election win are launching campaigns to become their states’ top election officials next year, alarming local officeholders and opponents who are warning about pro-Trump, “ends justify the means” candidates taking big roles in running the vote.” They tried to overturn the 2020 election. Now they want to run the next one.blogforarizona.net