Houston, TX

Houston Methodist and US Department of Health and Human Services expand COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment access

EurekAlert
 14 days ago

Houston Methodist announced today, in partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), that it has expanded access to COVID-19 monoclonal antibody therapy (mAb) in the Greater Houston area. The promising treatment has been shown to keep high-risk COVID-19 patients out of the hospital and reduce the likelihood of progression to severe disease.

www.eurekalert.org
