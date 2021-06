Our flags are lowered across all Niagara Health sites today to honour the 215 children whose remains were recently found buried at the site of a former residential school near Kamloops, B.C. Niagara Health stands with the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation and with all Indigenous communities during this incredibly painful time. We remain committed to working with our Indigenous community partners as we strive to create safe and respectful spaces for our Indigenous patients, families, staff and physicians. We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the children and to all those impacted by this tragic discovery. Our flags will remain at half mast for nine days - one hour for every child lost.