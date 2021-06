In 1985 Dave Sinclair was staff photographer for The Militant newspaper. In Liverpool to photograph the school strike against Margaret Thatcher’s Tory government’s Youth Training Scheme, Dave took pictures of the thousands of students, and their homemade placards and banners on a protest that was enthusiastic, boisterous, very funny and good humoured. “There were speeches back at the pier head,” one former pupil who was there recalls, “but I can’t remember a single one of them. I was just filled with the feeling that being on strike was far better than being in school.”