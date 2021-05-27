As New Water Feature Prepares To Open In Manning, Alumni Are Recognized For Rising To Donation Challenge

Carroll County Public Health will be hosting another vaccination event on Friday, May 14, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the former Edge 2 store in the Westgate Mall. For those who received their first Moderna vaccination on April 14, this will be the scheduled date for the second (booster) dose. Walk-ins for the Moderna vaccine will also be welcome during this time period. There is a select number of the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine available, but Public Health is requesting that those interested in receiving it reserve a time by using the link included below. They will take walk-ins only if there are doses still available. There is no charge for the COVID-19 vaccine, however, the cost for administration will be billed to your insurance provider, Medicare or Medicaid. The patient will not be billed. Those receiving a vaccination will need to bring those cards as well as an ID with them to the vaccination clinic. More detailed information on the vaccine and excerpts from the recent medical panel discussion with answers to specific questions about the vaccines can be found on the St. Anthony website, a link to which is also included here. The St. Anthony website also provides a full listing of active and pending vaccination sites in the county. All pharmacies and clinics are listed along with phone numbers and weblinks for scheduling appointments when doses arrive.