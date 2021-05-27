Cancel
Manning, IA

As New Water Feature Prepares To Open In Manning, Alumni Are Recognized For Rising To Donation Challenge

By Chantelle Grove
1380kcim.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the new water feature at the Manning Recreation Center, Hillside Splash, prepares for a June 12 opening, the city is announcing winners of a six-month challenge. In October of last year, the alumni challenge was launched, drawing donations from across the country to support the $2 million addition. This drew in a total of nearly $66,400 from 64 donors and resulted in special honors for two classes. The class of 2000 is being recognized for the most money contributed at $16,600 and the class of 2008 for the highest participation rate with 18 percent of their classmates making a donation. Members of these two graduating classes will not only have bragging rights, but will have their names on the donor wall and will be able to host private pool parties for all members of the classes and their families. Overall, the project has garnered close to $184,000 in cash and more than $50,000 from in-kind donations as well as just over $37,000 from grants and fundraisers. Hillside Splash features a zero-entry outdoor pool, two large water slides and an adjacent splash pad that is available for use included in regular admission during pool hours with access still available at no charge after hours. A special grand opening ceremony is being planned for July 11 at 1 p.m.

