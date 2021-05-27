Parrish will do some coaching at the Naval Academy

MOULTRIE – Chase Parrish graduates from the U.S. Naval Academy on Friday, May 28, after a record-setting and All-State career as a quarterback at Colquitt County and four seasons as a wide receiver for the Midshipmen.

But his football career is not over.

While awaiting the start of the U.S. Marine Corps seven-month long basic school for officers, Parrish will serve on the staff of the Naval Academy’s sprint football team.

Sprint football is a varsity sport at the Academy for players who weigh 178 pounds or less. The sport is governed by the Collegiate Sprint Football League.

The Navy team plays sprint teams from Army, Cornell, Pennsylvania and other schools and counts among its alumni former President Jimmy Carter.

After being named the sprint team’s offensive coordinator, Parrish sought some help in getting ready for his first coaching assignment.

He reached out to his former Colquitt County offensive coaches Sean Calhoun, now head coach at Vestavia Hills in Alabama, and Zach Grage, now head coach at Thomasville.

And to get some insight on offensive line play, he called on former Packers teammate Daniel Brinson, who played center at LaGrange College and is now an assistant coach at Lowndes.

And while Parrish is looking forward to the challenge and the opportunity to stay involved with a sport that has been an integral part of his life for so long, he has some other more pleasant business to attend to in the near future.

After graduating with honors with a degree in political science and being commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Marine Corps, Parrish will return to Pavo, where he will marry longtime sweetheart Julianne Dennis on June 12.

The two have dated since they were in middle school, Parrish said.

Julianne was a regular at Colquitt County football games and often traveled with Chase’s parents Bret and Candy Parrish to watch the Naval Academy play while keeping her binoculars on No. 89. She attended Berry College.

Chase did not decide to go to Annapolis until after his 2015 senior season at Colquitt County, when he helped lead the Packers to their second-straight state title and 15-0 record and a national championship.

Playing football at a high level in the highest classification in Georgia helped prepare him for the Naval Academy regimen, Parrish said.

“One hundred percent,” he said. “At Colquitt County, I had many challenging times that allowed me to grow. And I experienced great leadership, both from my coaches and my teammates.

“It forced me to grow as a leader and set me up to succeed.”

One of his most significant challenges as a Colquitt County player came on the eve of his final game, the 2015 state championship matchup against Roswell in the Georgia Dome.

He became ill during the week before heading to Atlanta and it was not certain that he would be able to play, even the morning of the game.

Still not feeling well, he did play, leading the Packers to a 30-13 victory in which he completed 20-of-39 passes for 306 yards and his 40th touchdown of the season. It also was a school-record 70th touchdown pass of a career in which he set eight school records.

“It was a great life lesson,” he said of the game. “You won’t always be 100 percent. Life doesn’t always wait for you to feel your best.”

Even after the state championship win over Roswell, Parrish was not on the Naval Academy’s radar. He was considering Florida State, Georgia State and Georgia Southern.

And even when it was clear he would be going to Annapolis, he knew he might not be playing quarterback there.

Navy, under coach Ken Niumatalolo, runs the triple-option offense.

“My skills didn’t match up,” Parrish said. “My skill set was for a passing offense.”

Parrish moved to receiver in 2016 when he attended the Naval Academy Prep School in Newport, R.I. The football team played junior colleges in the Northeast.

Over the next four seasons, he played sparingly for the varsity Midshipmen.

However, his coaches valued the attitude he displayed while primarily toiling for the scout team, especially during his senior season.

“It’s a thankless job and I’m so grateful for all those guys. Our scouts are a big reason why we’ve had success over the years, and Chase is a leader among that group,” Niumatalolo said in a story that appeared in The Capital Gazette last December.

“Chase Parrish is a phenomenal person and ranks right up there with some of the all-time favorites we’ve had.”

Despite the lack of playing time at Navy, “It was a wonderful experience,” Parrish said.

“I definitely learned a lot of valuable lessons by being in a supporting role. It was quite a challenge, but it helped me grow as a person and as a leader. I had to learn to build relationships on the team as a player not getting all the glory. It was tough. But that’s OK. Life is difficult. Life is not going to cut me any slack.”

In February, Parrish was named the recipient of the Navy football team’s Unsung Hero Award, presented in honor of 1st Lt. Ron Winchester, USMC, Class of 2001, and awarded to an unheralded senior recognized as an overachiever and role model.

He was selected by a vote of his teammates.

Parrish also has been named to the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame Hampshire Honors Society, which is made up of college football seniors who have maintained a cumulative grade point average of 3.20 or better, have completed their final year of playing eligibility and were a starter or significant contributor during the 2020 season.

Parrish is now preparing for a five-year commitment to the Marine Corps.

Academy graduates can choose between a career in the U.S. Navy or the Marines.

Parrish said he chose the Marine Corps because it is extremely physical and team-oriented.

And he will be ready.

“My time at Colquitt County and the Naval Academy definitely prepared me to be a Marine Corps officer,” Parrish said.