Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cody, WY

Memorial Day Weekend – The Unofficial Kickoff to Summer

By Aunika Wakley
mybighornbasin.com
 8 days ago

Summer in Wyoming is unlike any other time of the year. The warm air, beautiful sunsets, and the vast amount of fun events and activities the Big Horn Basin community has to offer. Whether it’s taking a trip to Yellowstone or catching the famous Cody Nite Rodeo, summertime in Wyoming never disappoints! Memorial Day is the unofficial kick-off to the summer season here in the Bighorn Basin. If you are looking for something to do this weekend, check out these events and activities!

mybighornbasin.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cody, WY
Government
City
Cody, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
Local
Wyoming Society
State
Wyoming State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Riverside Cemetery#Opening Day#Cody Cattle Company#Powelland#Yellowstone Motors#Cody Stampede Rodeo#Memorial Day Monday#Memorial Day Services#Vfw Ceremony#2nd Annual Yellowstone#Summertime#June#Rally#Stampede#Fun#Warm Air#Heroes#Bighorn Basin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Festival
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Wyoming StatePosted by
New Country 99.1

What’s Trending Monday, Wyoming And Beyond

It was really nice to see all the tents up Downtown this weekend, and the overall buzz of events happening throughout the city. It's like we've pulled through all the issues throughout the last year and also, thawed out from Winter. I think it's finally Spring! Take a look at these trending stories to be your office hero this week.
Wyoming StatePosted by
Wake Up Wyoming

Another “STUDY” Lies About Wyoming

Here we go again. Some writer at some website needed to fill his quota for the day so he decided to write an article on The Rudest City In Every State. This time it's the website called Earn/Spend/Live. For Wyoming, he picked Cheyenne. He only wrote two sentences: "Cheyenne is...
Wyoming StatePosted by
KGAB AM 650

Wyoming Brewers Festival’s Breweries So Far

Somehow I allowed information pertaining to the Wyoming Brewers Festival to pass me by. Not intentionally of course, but I'm a little disappointed in myself for not know when this was announced. I just wanted to be able to pass the information along to you when it was hot off the presses, ya know?
Wyoming StateStar-Tribune

Restoring the ancients: Native Wyoming fish reclaim some waters

Wyoming’s Powder, Bighorn and North Platte rivers serve as headwaters of the Missouri River. They begin as trickles in the mountains and rush down into bottomlands as they gain volume. Once, all three ran full with a buffet of warm- and cool-water fish, from the prehistoric, armor-plated shovelnose sturgeon to the shimmery goldeye.
Wyoming Statebuckrail.com

SNAPPED: TCSD holds Wyoming Special Olympics Summer Games

JACKSON, Wyo. — Teton County School District’s (TCSD) Special Olympic athletes showed up in full force on Friday for the county’s Wyoming Special Olympics Summer Games. 15 district athletes competed in two categories of sports; Basketball Skills and Track and Field Events. Scores from Friday’s events will be compiled and...
Wyoming StateWyoming Tribune Eagle

Independent Cattlemen of Wyoming plans annual conference on Sept. 10-11

CASPER — Independent Cattlemen of Wyoming will host their annual conference on Sept. 10-11 at the Clarion in Casper. Larry Bentley, Ellie Cushman and Taylor Haynes will host the Friday morning forum. Friday afternoon, Bill Bullard and Karina Jones will speak on behalf of R-Calf regarding several national events that affect ranchers in Wyoming.
Cody, WYmybighornbasin.com

Tickets Still Available for Outdoorsmen Banquet

The Wyoming Outdoorsmen’s annual banquet and biggest fundraiser will be Saturday, May 22, in Cody. About 700 people are expected to attend this year’s event after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 banquet. Doors open at 4 p.m. at Riley Arena. Tickets are $60 for adults and $30 for children...
Wyoming StateBillings Gazette

Wyoming author, photographer Dennis Davis to talk to Cody history group

Photographer and author Dennis Davis will discuss his new book "Wyoming – Perspectives on a ‘small town with long streets'" on May 24 in Cody, Wyoming. Davis will speak to the Pahaska Corral of Westerners at the Governors Room in the Irma Hotel. The event begins with a no-host dinner at 6 p.m. followed by the presentation around 7 p.m. Davis will be selling and signing copies of his work after the talk. Both the meal and the program are open to the public. Due to limited seating, please RSVP by emailing Lynn Houze at ljhcody@tctwest.net by May 21.
Cody, WYCody Enterprise

Cody Nite Rodeo returning June 1

The bucking bulls and flying dirt are coming back to town. The Cody Nite Rodeo is making its return to the Stampede Rodeo Grounds this summer for a full slate of shows in what is set to be a normal year. Stock contractor Mo’ Betta Rodeo is back for its 17th year running the show, and company head Maury Tate says it will look like it used to.
Cody, WYwyomingpublicmedia.org

Museum Minute: How A Museum Decides What To Collect

The Cody Firearms Museum has over 7,000 firearms in the collection. So are they looking to add anything to the collection?. Danny Micheal, the curator of the museum, said yes, "but we tend to be really, really selective." Micheal said the mission of the museum is to interpret all of...
Cody, WYCody Enterprise

Filly softball blasts Rock Springs

The Cody Filly softball team had no problem going on the road Friday afternoon, taking out the Rock Springs Tigers 12-3. Rock Springs (5-7, 4-5 West) took an early lead and still led 3-2 by the start of the fifth inning, but Cody (10-3, 6-3 West) woke up in that inning, scoring five runs off only two hits. The Fillies added one more in the sixth and four in the seventh to make it a blowout by the end.
Cody, WYPowell Tribune

The show goes on: Celebrities Against Cancer approaching

After a year’s postponement due to COVID-19, Celebrities Against Cancer is nearing, and nothing stands in its way. “It is so refreshing knowing that we are going forward with this,” organizer Ryan Brown said. “Nothing is going to stop this event from happening.”. From June 16-19, celebrities, professional athletes and...
Park County, WYPowell Tribune

North Fork dude ranch sells to new owners

The historic UXU Ranch is again changing hands, as three business partners from Arizona are purchasing the North Fork guest ranch. Park County commissioners approved one step in the sales process last week, unanimously agreeing to transfer the UXU’s liquor license to the new group. John “J.L. Grief” Hoskin of...
Cody, WYCody Enterprise

Column: Dress warm for chilly Prom season

This can mean only one thing: It’s Prom time Wyoming. Is it my imagination or does this event meet with less than ideal weather year after year in Wyoming? The only folks properly dressed for the event are the fellas in their tuxes. Why, they’d be warm regardless of the weather. My goodness, if they had to, our gussied-up guys could easily wear long johns under their prom togs and stay decidedly toasty – even in a Wyoming zephyr pelting that Styrofoam-bead-like snow. And no one would be the wiser.
Cody, WYPowell Tribune

Special olympians to compete in Cody on Friday

Special Olympics Wyoming will host area games in Cody on Friday, where athletes will qualify for the upcoming virtual state summer games. This year the area games will host competitions in aquatics, track and field, and basketball skills. The Area I Special Olympics Summer Games kick off at 9 a.m....
Cody, WYPowell Tribune

Food distributed Saturday in Cody

Tens of thousands of pounds of food will be distributed to residents in need on Saturday afternoon in Cody. The Food Bank of The Rockies has donated 22 pallets of fresh produce, meat and dairy products. Residents are asked to line up at 1 p.m. in the Cody Stampede Grounds parking lot, 519 W. Yellowstone Ave. Vehicles should have a clear 4 foot by 4 foot space where the food boxes can be placed.
Park County, WYPowell Tribune

New leader chosen to market Park County

A Wyoming native with extensive experience promoting the West has been named as the next executive director of the Park County Travel Council. The council announced Monday afternoon that it’s selected Ryan Hauck of Murray, Utah, to replace retiring director Claudia Wade. Beyond Utah, Hauck has lived in Oregon, Colorado...