Memorial Day Weekend – The Unofficial Kickoff to Summer

This can mean only one thing: It’s Prom time Wyoming. Is it my imagination or does this event meet with less than ideal weather year after year in Wyoming? The only folks properly dressed for the event are the fellas in their tuxes. Why, they’d be warm regardless of the weather. My goodness, if they had to, our gussied-up guys could easily wear long johns under their prom togs and stay decidedly toasty – even in a Wyoming zephyr pelting that Styrofoam-bead-like snow. And no one would be the wiser.