Memorial Day Weekend – The Unofficial Kickoff to Summer
Summer in Wyoming is unlike any other time of the year. The warm air, beautiful sunsets, and the vast amount of fun events and activities the Big Horn Basin community has to offer. Whether it’s taking a trip to Yellowstone or catching the famous Cody Nite Rodeo, summertime in Wyoming never disappoints! Memorial Day is the unofficial kick-off to the summer season here in the Bighorn Basin. If you are looking for something to do this weekend, check out these events and activities!mybighornbasin.com