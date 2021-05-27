Kilgore College honors outstanding music students at annual concert
The Kilgore College Department of Music and Dance recently recognized student performers and music graduates at the annual Honors Concert held in Van Cliburn Auditorium. Outstanding performers featured in the program were Jadon Cherry of Kilgore (French horn), Vanessa Owens of Kilgore (soprano), Rafael Najera of Longview (trombone), Morgan Peek of Kilgore (euphonium) and Avery Taylor of Hallsville (alto saxophone), accompanied by Jonathan Kaan and Dr. Mary Heiden on piano.