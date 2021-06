When you’re a celebrity, life often involves big houses, flashy cars, and, oh yeah, a talk show or two! Many people who’ve had some sort of fame — actors, comedians, or musicians — have attempted to host their own talk shows through the years. But not everyone can be the legendary Johnny Carson, who hosted The Tonight Show for an amazing 30 years, from 1962 to 1992. In fact, you may not have ever known some of these people had talk shows because they were so short-lived! It’s difficult to say why some shows make it and some don’t. A big personality, popular guests, and flashy skits don't guarantee success. From a few months to several years, many talk shows simply couldn’t attract a fan base for the long-run.