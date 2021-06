Rick Allen, legendary drummer of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees Def Leppard, will be making two special appearances next month at the Wentworth Galleries in Atlantic City and King of Prussia to celebrate his newest creations. Allen will appear on Saturday, July 10 at Wentworth Gallery in the Hard Rock Casino & Hotel in Atlantic City in addition to Sunday, July 11 at Wentworth Gallery in the King of Prussia Mall. These events are open to the public and follow the latest CDC recommendations.