The 119th anniversary luncheon of the Twentieth Century Literary Club was held April 21, 2021 at the Schnitzelbank Restaurant. This was an informal social meeting to celebrate the continuous existence of the club. The Derexa King Award for Literary Excellence was not presented in 2021 due to COVID-19. Members discussed their vacation plans for the upcoming season and told of how they had spent their winter months. Members were reminded that future meetings will begin at 2 p.m. on the third Wednesday of the month. Anne Tangeman will host the next meeting at her home at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19, and also present the program.