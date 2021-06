House band SOFI TUKKER has released a charity Pride song with Grammy-award winning artists Amadou & Mariam. The song is called “Mon Cheri,” and is sung in Portuguese, French, and Bambara. The track is a part of a compilation album released by Red Hot + Free, and in the hopes of making it a success all proceeds will go to pro-LGBTQ+ charities such as The Trevor Project, SAGE, and The Ally Coalition. Red Hot + Free has been a charity for 30+ years in combating HIV/AIDs through the mediums of pop culture. This year, the charity has decided to put a compilation album together and will be released for July 2nd, 2021. The title of the album will be self-titled by the charity.