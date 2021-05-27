Coordinator of the Month – Ralph McCracken
For Ralph McCracken, retirement from the US Army Reserves in 2006 didn’t last long. After a deployment to Kuwait and 28 years of service, the retired lieutenant colonel found himself at the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department. After moving through several positions there, he found himself working in emergency preparedness. Part of that preparedness position was becoming familiar with the health and medical coordinator position with the Lexington Emergency Management Operations Center.www.bereadylexington.com