Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Bernice B. Pulliam

impact601.com
 11 days ago

Bernice B. Pulliam, 80, passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Forrest General Hospital. Funeral services will be at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, May 28, 2021, at the Petal Chapel of Moore Funeral Home with interment in Hillcrest Cemetery to follow. Bernice was a homemaker and of the Baptist...

impact601.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hillcrest Cemetery#Charlotte Moore#Funeral Services#Forrest General Hospital#Jr#Daughters#Moselle#Hattiesburg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Dallas, TXPosted by
CandysDirt

Bernice Edelman, R.I.P.

Several years ago, my family was served a large dose of tragedy. Bernice Edelman was among the first who reached out to me, comforted me, and told me to be strong. I had a new grandbaby who had lost her father, and Bernice took delight in shopping for her. When I learned last weekend that we had lost Bernice, I was heartbroken. Come to think of it, I had not seen her in a while, but then, we haven’t seen many people in a while thanks to COVID-19.
Jersey City, NJPosted by
Hudson Reporter

JOAN B. INTROCASO

Funeral services have been held for Joan B. Introcaso of Jersey City. She passed away on May 9. A lifelong Jersey City resident, Joan was a graduate of Snyder H.S., received her Bachelor of Science from University of Maryland and her CPCU from College of Insurance. Joan was a fixture in the Jersey City business community where she served as President of the Henry Holtzmann Inc. (est. 1884) Insurance Agency on Danforth Avenue. Joan was a businesswoman ahead of her time. She forged a path for other women in business through her professionalism and drive. In 1977, she was elected to the State Democratic Committee. She was a founding member and NJ Director of Jaycee’s Women’s Auxiliary which opened pathways of involvement for women in business and charitable works in what had been an all-male domain. A highly respected member of the insurance profession, Joan was a Trustee of Insurance Women of New Jersey; Member, Professional Insurance Agents; Member, Independent Insurance Agents and Treasurer of the Hudson County Association of Independent Insurance Agents. Joan actively served the Jersey City and Hudson County community through her volunteer service to many organizations: Trustee, Hudson County Chamber of Commerce; Trustee, Jersey City Economic Development Corporation; Trustee, Christ Hospital Foundation; Treasurer, Leadership Legacy Foundation; Commissioner, Jersey City Redevelopment Agency; Secretary, Christopher Columbus Foundation; President and Finance Director, Abercrombie Guild; Trustee Jersey City Medical Center Foundation; Trustee, United Way; Trustee, Hudson County Mental Health Association, Member, Jersey City Women’s Club and Junior Service League. Joan participated in more grassroots efforts, assisting in the establishment of a community-wide drug education program; implementing volunteer programs to visit and deliver Thanksgiving and Christmas meals to convalescents and shut-ins; organized local businesses to provide holiday parties at St. Joseph’s Home for the Aged and Home for the Blind and helped to establish the “Concert in the Park” series in Lincoln Park. If it were humanly possible Joan would have done more for the community she loved as she found it impossible to say “no”. Her accomplishments are great but none greater than being a mother and grandmother to her beloved family. She was the devoted mother of Derek Thompson and his wife Rose; cherished grandmother of Ricky, Robert and Allie, dear cousin of Bob Blochlinger and many other cousins, extended family and a host of friends whom she loved dearly. Joan was predeceased by her parents, Herman and Elizabeth Blochlinger and husband, Nicholas Introcaso. Services arranged by the McLaughlin Funeral Home, Jersey City.
Celebrationsolneyenterprise.com

Will B.

With Memorial Day having recently passed, and the 4th of July quickly approaching, it is a time I look forward to each year. Things slow down substantially, both at work and in most other areas as well. The month of May is by far the busiest time of year for me. With all the school banquets, ceremonies and senior shoots, I look forward to June for a bit of relief (not that I don’t enjoy all the business that comes with May). I enjoy seeing all the hard work that gets put in all year by students and seeing it culumate into many celebrations and graduation.
Upper Sandusky, OHDaily Chief-Union

Knox B. Vehrs

Knox B. Vehrs, age 2, passed away May 28, 2021, in the arms of his parents. Visitation is 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, with a funeral to follow at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with Keith Doyle officiating. Burial will be held after the funeral at Oak Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions...
Riverhead, NYPosted by
riverheadlocal

Eugene B. Perino, 86

Eugene B. Perino of Aquebogue NY, formerly of East Islip, NY, East Marion, NY and Bonita Springs, FL. On May 27, 2021 in his 86th Year. Beloved husband of 62 years to Barbara (Lomnicki) Perino. Devoted father to Susan Forte (Edward), Thomas E. (Carin), and John F. (Patricia). Loving brother of Joseph and Richard. Dear cousin of George Hubert. Adored grandfather of Deana, Garrett, Kaitlin, Samantha, Travis, Harrison, Brianna, and Nicholas. Memorial visitation on Wednesday, June 2nd from 3-7pm to be held at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home, 406 East Main Street, Riverhead, NY. Memorial Mass Thursday, June 3rd at 9:45am at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church , Riverhead. Burial immediately following at Sacred Heart Cemetery, 3494 Depot Lane, Cutchogue NY, 11935. www.manganofh.com In Lieu of flowers donations can be made in Eugene’s name to: East End Hospice www.wwh.org.