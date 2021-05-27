G-Shock Expands Rainbow Options with Blue Phoenix

For 2021, not only has G-SHOCK updated the MT-G line with new styling, but in keeping with what is now somewhat of a tradition, they’ve also launched the Blue Phoenix to celebrate the mythical fowl which represents immortality and rebirth in Japanese culture. Mind you, this isn’t the first time that G-SHOCK has gone crazy with the plumage on a metal-cased watch. In fact, the first to sport such fancy feathers was a limited edition from the previous generation, the MTG-B1000RB “Lunar Rainbow”, which was released in 2019 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the MT-G collection. This watch stunned onlookers with its rainbow ion plated bezel treatment, which went from purple to green and back to purple, with blue end links and a veritable rainbow of hands under the sapphire crystal.