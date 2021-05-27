Cancel
G-Shock Expands Rainbow Options with Blue Phoenix

iwmagazine.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleG-Shock vies for immortality as it debuts a watch within its luxury MT-G collection made with colors said to recall the Blue Phoenix, a bird sometimes called the Chinese phoenix and said to be a symbol of good luck, or more specifically immortality and rebirth. The new G-Shock MTGB2000PH2 is...

iwmagazine.com
