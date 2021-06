On Wednesday, October 20th, singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge will perform at the Charleston Music Hall. The show starts at 8 pm. Etheridge has been a staple on the U.S. charts for more than two decades. She’s won multiple awards including two Grammys and an Academy Award (Best Original Song) for “I Need to Wake Up,” written for the Al Gore documentary on global warming, An Inconvenient Truth. Her fourth album, 1993’s Yes I Am, featured the massive hits, “I’m the Only One” and “Come to My Window.”