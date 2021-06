Albemarle Corporation has released its annual global Sustainability Report. This year's report lays out targets for greenhouse gas emissions and water use. "Albemarle is a values-driven organization that is committed to doing the right things the right way, and sustainability is a key to our success," said Kent Masters, Albemarle CEO. "Our 2020 report illustrates the progress we made with our sustainability initiatives and incorporates our new targets, which are aimed at reducing energy and water use. Our new climate strategy also outlines how we intend to work with our key stakeholders and actively pursue operational efficiencies to help create a safer and more sustainable world."