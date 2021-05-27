Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

COVID-19 deaths surpass 7,000 in Wisconsin

By Shereen Siewert
Posted by 
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17kwFU_0aDUDKtJ00

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The number of COVID-19 deaths has now surpassed 7,000 in Wisconsin, but data that shows the number of coronavirus cases declining and more people being vaccinated offered some hope in the yearlong pandemic.

Join the Wausau Pilot community.

It’s free, and you’ll get special updates, exclusive event invitations and more.

The state Department of Health on Wednesday reported five new deaths and 330 new cases of COVID-19, which has claimed the lives of 7,003 people in Wisconsin.

Become a Member Today

Free for everyone. Funded by hundreds of readers like you.

Our inquisitive journalism challenges the powerful, shedding light where others won't - with no paywall, ever.

Join the Wausau Pilot & Review community to ensure your voice is heard.

Monthly

$7.50

$15

$30

Other

Your contribution is appreciated.

The average number of cases for the past seven days is 307. A week ago the average was 394 daily cases.

As COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin continue to decline, more residents are being vaccinated against the virus.

A total of 5,087,871 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in Wisconsin as of Wednesday, with nearly 79% of Wisconsinites age 65 and older having been fully vaccinated.

About 16% of the state’s 12- to 15-year-olds have had their first doses of vaccine, according to health officials. That age group became eligible May 13.

WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Health
State
Wisconsin State
Wausau, WI
Coronavirus
City
Madison, WI
Wausau, WI
Government
Wausau, WI
Health
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Wausau, WI
Local
Wisconsin Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#State Officials#Health Officials#Ap#Wausau Pilot Community#The Wausau Pilot Review#Covid 19 Deaths#Covid 19 Cases#Vaccine#Coronavirus Cases#15 Year Olds#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
WIS
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Wisconsin StatePosted by
WausauPilot

COVID-19 hospitalizations at their lowest level in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Hospitalizations due to the COVID-19 virus are at their lowest recorded levels in Wisconsin, a 92% drop from the peak less than seven months ago. The Wisconsin Hospital Association said that as of Monday, there were 186 people reported as hospitalized statewide due to the virus. The previous low was 192 people on April 2, the first day that the dashboard tracking hospitalizations reported data. The high was 2,277 patients on Nov. 17, 2020.
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries June 4, 2021

Lance Gast, 41, died June 1, 2021 after battling a brief, serious illness. Lance graduated from D.C. Everest in 1998 and UWSP in 2002. During that time, he loved playing football, cherishing the run to the state championship game and helping to lead one of the most successful senior classes ever at UWSP. He was named the first ever student Athlete of Week by WAOW TV. His bonds and memories with his teammates are forever cherished. He also was an avid baseball and softball player who was so fast, many called him the fastest player they have ever seen. His combination of size, speed and power made him a formidable force on the field and one of the best all-around athletes in the area.
TrafficPosted by
WausauPilot

WisDOT North Central Region Road Construction Update

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will work on pavement and curb and gutter concrete at County G south and all other gaps on the project. Traffic impacts: WIS 82 is closed to through traffic. Traffic is detoured via WIS 13, WIS 23, and I-39. Access to residents and businesses along the corridor will be maintained throughout the project. The entire project length is currently accessible on westbound and eastbound pavement/aggregate shoulder from County B to County G South (there is a 3” lip at the edge of eastbound concrete to shoulder). Truck traffic will continue this week during the day for concrete pavement. Local traffic will be maintained in westbound lane/shoulder from County G south to Marquette/Adams County Line, although there is not a lot of room to pass. Traffic control will be in place identifying pavement that can or cannot be driven on currently.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
WausauPilot

Wisconsin priest digs in to refuse bishop’s demand to resign

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Rev. James Altman calls himself “a lowly priest” serving a blue-collar city in western Wisconsin. But when his bishop demanded his resignation – after a series of divisive remarks about politics and the pandemic – Altman refused to oblige and has since raised more than $640,000 from his conservative supporters to defend himself.
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

No action taken after closed door session on NCHC CEO

Members of Marathon County’s Executive Committee on Thursday took no further action after spending two hours in closed session discussing North Central Health Care. The meeting was held one week after the chief executive officer of North Central Health Care in Wausau was placed on administrative for reasons that have not yet been made public.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
WausauPilot

Wisconsin Republicans block medical marijuana

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans who control the Legislature’s powerful budget-writing committee again blocked a Democratic attempt Wednesday to legalize marijuana for medical use. The GOP stripped a provision legalizing medical marijuana from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ 2021-23 budget last month as the party erased hundreds of his proposals from...
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Flags ordered to half-staff on Friday

Wisconsin and U.S. flags will be flown at half-staff on Friday to honor Major James G. Blaney, according to a news release. Blaney joined the Wisconsin National Guard in 1960, mobilized to federal service in 1961 during the Berlin Crisis and served as the Adjutant General for Wisconsin from 1997 to 2002. During his time as Adjutant General, Blaney oversaw the federal and state missions of the Wisconsin Air and Army National Guards.
Marathon County, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

History Chats to explore dairy, ag in June

Every week, Marathon County Historical Society staff Ben Clark and/or Gary Gisselman will give a short presentation of an interesting topic relating to the history of Marathon County. History Chats go live at 12:30 p.m. every Thursday, as a free, online broadcast through both YouTube and Facebook Live. Past broadcasts are also available for later viewing.
Neenah, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Neenah paper mill with about 300 employees to shut down

NEENAH, Wis. (AP) — A Neenah paper mill with about 300 employees is closing, officials with Clearwater Paper Corp. announced Monday. The Fox Valley facility is transitioning from its away-from-home tissue business and plans to shut down in July, officials said. Become a Member Today. Free for everyone. Funded by...
La Crosse, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

‘We’re starting to be able to feel safe being together’: La Crosse teacher Julie Welch reflects on freedoms brought by vaccination

Outbreak Wisconsin is collaborative series, produced in partnership with Wisconsin Public Radio, that chronicles a variety of Wisconsin residents as they navigate life during the coronavirus pandemic. The coronavirus pandemic turned Julie Welch’s work life upside down, forcing her to teach her 6th grade class online for the first time...
Wisconsin StatePosted by
WausauPilot

Local elections new front in Wisconsin redistricting battle

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — County board and local aldermanic districts in Wisconsin would remain the same next year under a bill moving quickly through the Republican-controlled Legislature that would delay redistricting and implementation of new political boundaries for local races until at least 2023. The bill, supported by Republicans and...
CancerPosted by
WausauPilot

Pandemic leads doctors to rethink unnecessary treatment

Covid-19 is opening the door for researchers to address a problem that has vexed the medical community for decades: the overtreatment and unnecessary treatment of patients. On one hand, the pandemic caused major health setbacks for non-covid patients who were forced to, or chose to, avoid tests and treatments for various illnesses. On the other hand, in cases in which no harm was done by delays or cancellations, medical experts can now reevaluate whether those procedures are truly necessary.
WISN

CDC's new mask guidance has impacts on rules in Wisconsin cities

MILWAUKEE — From city to city and store to store, there seem to be different rules about when to wear face masks. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention abruptly changed its guidance last Thursday, saying fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks. Local health departments and residents...
Wisconsin StateFox11online.com

Wisconsin reports fewest new COVID-19 cases in more than a year

MADISON (WLUK) -- Wisconsin confirmed its fewest new single-day coronavirus infections in more than a year on Monday. The state Department of Health Services reported 116 new positive tests, the fewest since 87 were reported on April 13, 2020. Monday's 116 positives were 4.9% of the 2,345 people tested. The seven-day average of new cases fell to 424, its lowest level since March 23.