COVID-19 deaths surpass 7,000 in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The number of COVID-19 deaths has now surpassed 7,000 in Wisconsin, but data that shows the number of coronavirus cases declining and more people being vaccinated offered some hope in the yearlong pandemic.

The state Department of Health on Wednesday reported five new deaths and 330 new cases of COVID-19, which has claimed the lives of 7,003 people in Wisconsin.

The average number of cases for the past seven days is 307. A week ago the average was 394 daily cases.

As COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin continue to decline, more residents are being vaccinated against the virus.

A total of 5,087,871 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in Wisconsin as of Wednesday, with nearly 79% of Wisconsinites age 65 and older having been fully vaccinated.

About 16% of the state’s 12- to 15-year-olds have had their first doses of vaccine, according to health officials. That age group became eligible May 13.