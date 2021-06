Our team continues to grow! As a company, we offer Licensed and Certified Residential Appraisers the opportunity to become part of a team that allows them to focus on what they love doing with peace of mind while achieving a work/life balance! We know that appraisers are some of the hardest working professionals out there so let us take some weight off your shoulders. IVG appraisers don’t have to worry about maintaining a steady workflow, getting insurance coverage, answering dozens of phone calls every day, tracking down order payments, or any of the other stresses that come with running your own business as an appraiser. Did we mention that we have awesome benefits?!