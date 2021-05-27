Reclamation Notifies Public of North Platte Summer Operations

Pursuant to the Surface Mining Conservation and Reclamation Act, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection Rules and Regulations, and the Clean Streams Law, notice hereby is given that Forcey Coal, Inc., 475 Banion Road, Madera, PA 16661 has made application to the Bureau of District Mining Operations, 186 Enterprise Drive, Philipsburg, PA 16866 to renew its existing surface coal mine permit and related NPDES permit. The current SMP#17050109 and NPDES Permit PA0256293, were issued on September 22, 2006 and will expire on September 22, 2021. This renewal does not contain revisions to the existing operation as the entire area has been backfilled and revegetated and passive systems for the long term treatment of water are in place. The receiving streams for this permit area are an unnamed tributary to Little Anderson Creek. The 119.9 acre operation is located in Bloom Township, Clearfield County and is known as the Delarme Mine. The permit area is situated on the properties of Robert & Gloria Tepke, Frank & Sharon Delarme, Wilfred T. Cable III, and Richard Gray on both sides of SR 3011 (I-rishtown Road), west of T-353 (Walter Road), and east of an unnamed tributary to Little Anderson Creek approxi-mately 1 mile southwest of the village of Chestnut Grove. Access to the site is off of T-348 (Cramer Road) and SR 3011. The Luthersburg, PA U.S. Geological Survey 7.5 minute topographic map contains the area described. A copy of the application is available for public inspection at the Clearfield County Conservation District, 511 Spruce Street, Suite 6, Clearfield, PA 16830. Written comments, objections, or a request for an informal conference may be submitted to the above listed Bureau of District Mining Operations address within 30 days following the date of the last (4th) publication date of this notice and must include the person's name, address, telephone number, and a brief statement as to the nature of the objection(s).