Natrona, WY

Reclamation Notifies Public of North Platte Summer Operations

 14 days ago

Seminoe Reservoir releases are currently at 2,600 cubic feet per second (cfs) and will continue at this rate into July. Flow releases from Seminoe and Kortes Dams will be reduced to between 530 cfs and 1,000 cfs in mid- to late-July and continue throughout the Summer to facilitate maintenance at Seminoe Power Plant.

Natrona, WY
Wyoming Government
