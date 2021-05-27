Cancel
Egypt invites Hamas, Palestinians, Israel for further talks

By SAMY MAGDY Associated Press
Times Daily
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAIRO (AP) — Egypt has invited Israel, Hamas and the Palestinian Authority for separate talks that aim at consolidating the cease-fire that ended an 11-day war between Israel and the Gaza Strip’s militant Hamas rulers, an Egyptian intelligence official said Thursday. The talks would also focus on accelerating the reconstruction process in Gaza.

