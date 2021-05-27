Off-grid communications and workflow – the new Rock n’ Roll - how can AI help?
Cast your mind back to the 1990s: Elton John's "Candle in the Wind," and Whitney Houston was belting out "I will always love you"; with schmaltzy films like "Four Weddings and a Funeral" and the gritty "Trainspotting" both of which were runaway box office successes; in the 1990s Margaret Thatcher was a still a force to be reckoned with, followed by John Major, then Tony Blair, how the world changes. That leads me seamlessly onto… wait for it…'Off-grid Workflow.'www.finextra.com