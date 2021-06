Joel Quenneville didn’t understand just the extent of the Florida Panthers’ playoff futility when he took over as coach in 2019. The last time the Panthers won a playoff series, he was behind the opponent’s bench for the Stanley Cup Finals as an assistant coach for the Colorado Avalanche as it beat Florida in the championship. The first of his three Stanley Cups as a head coach was still more than a decade away. Since the Panthers last won a playoff series, Quenneville has won 23, been hired four times and fired twice and gone from zero career wins to 961 — the second most in NHL history.