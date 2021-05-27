Cancel
Economy

What if the Fed Can’t Raise Interest Rates? Why Near-Zero Is the New Normal.

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to Federal Reserve policy, investors are focused on the wrong question. Investors continue to agonize over when the Fed will trim its $120 billion in monthly asset purchases, says Joe LaVorgna, chief economist for the Americas at Natixis, with anxiety rising after minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee’s April meeting showed some policy makers think taper discussions should begin in “upcoming meetings.”

EconomyDailyFx

Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update

The June FOMC meeting is under two weeks away, and it’s becoming evident that policymakers are beginning to lay the foundation for initial QE tapering efforts. Although interest rates hikes aren’t coming anytime soon, the timing of when the winddown of the Fed’s asset purchase program will begin will be a focal point for financial markets over the coming months.
Businessinvesting.com

Morgan Stanley’s Gorman Sees Fed Raising Rates Early in 2022

(Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Chief Executive Officer James Gorman said he expects the U.S. Federal Reserve to begin tapering its bond buying toward the end of this year and start raising rates in early 2022, well ahead of market expectations. “My personal view is rates are likely to rise...
MarketsLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Fed's zero interest rate floor needs bracing

* Dow up, S&P 500 ~flat, Nasdaq negative; chips, FANGs red. * Financials lead S&P sector gainers; cons disc weakest. * Dollar up; gold slips, crude advances; Bitcoin down ~8%. May 21 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can...
EconomyBusiness Insider

New Zealand Interest Rate Decision Due On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Wednesday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The RBNZ is widely expected to keep its Official Cash Rate unchanged at 0.25 percent. New Zealand...
EconomyComplex

