New York City Subways: Danger Down Under

The weather is starting to warm up. Spring is in full bloom and Summer is right on its heel. Millions of people have been vaccinated. Since COVID appears to be dropping off and as the cities around the state begin to open, most people are anxiously waiting to be able to fully move about the city. However, with the city opening and people returning to work after working remotely for over a year, getting there is more than a challenge. It is a matter of life and death! What makes me say this?