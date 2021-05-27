TikTok Invented a Better Way to Use the Dyson Airwrap

If you're the proud owner of a Dyson Airwrap, we're about to hit you with some game-changing information. Your pre-styling dryer attachment — you know, the ovular one with the hole through the middle — can actually straighten your hair all on its own… that is if you use it in a somewhat peculiar way. As people on TikTok recently discovered, you can just loop sections of hair through the middle of that hole, flip it upside down, and slowly drag the dryer from the top down.