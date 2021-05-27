Cancel
Boats & Watercrafts

Keep safety in mind around dams

By Scott Hurley, FOX 11 News
Fox11online.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WLUK) -- Are you planning to spend the Memorial Day weekend on the water? Be careful around hydroelectric dams, utility companies warn. Wisconsin Public Service, We Energies and Wisconsin River Power Co. are offering these reminders to those who are boating, swimming, kayaking or fishing near dams:. Obey all warning...

fox11online.com
State
Wisconsin State
