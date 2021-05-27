Westchester County Executive George Latimer and Social Services Commissioner Leonard Townes Unveil Renovated Pediatric Medical Office

Westchester County Executive George Latimer, Department of Social Services (DSS) Commissioner Leonard Townes and Department of Public Works and Transportation (DPW&T) Commissioner Hugh Greechan gathered to celebrate the completion of a major renovation of the DSS Pediatric Medical Office. The facility, located at 112 East Post Road in White Plains, serves children in foster care from birth through age 21 with in-person medical services. The medical services provided include preventative health care, vision and hearing screening, illness evaluation, vaccines, blood draws and limited rapid testing. Medical staff also assist with completing forms (WIC, daycare, school and camp) and work collaboratively with DSS caseworkers and Family Court personnel throughout a child’s placement in foster care.