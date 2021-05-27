Cancel
HFTP Announces 2021 Paragon Award Recipients – Tanya Venegas and Sanjay Nadkarni

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTanya Venegas, MBA, MHM, CHIA and Sanjay Nadkarni, Ph.D. have beenselected as the 2021 Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals (HFTP®) Paragon Award recipients for their excellent direction of the HFTP Research Centers and their impactful tutelage over hospitality students and HFTP student members. Venegas is Global Head of Customer Success for HotStats, Inc., but had previously served as director/executive director of the HFTP Americas Research Center at the University of Houston from 2002 – 2018. Nadkarni is Director of Innovation and Research at The Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management and oversees the HFTP Middle East Research Center, established in 2016. Venegas and Nadkarni will be honored on October 20, 2021 during HFTP’s Annual Business Meeting, held virtually.

www.hotelnewsresource.com
