Affording parents and their kids an opportunity to return to some sense of normality after COVID-19-related restrictions limited or eliminated altogether public social interaction for more than a year, organizers said, was the purpose behind last Friday’s “Family Fun Night.” The event, which was co-hosted and sponsored by the Mingo County Family Resource Network and Mingo County Partners in Prevention, was held at the Williamson Field House and included inflatables, free food, resource tables, games, prizes and a movie. Aside from providing an opportunity for families to begin socializing again, FRN Executive Director Amy Hannah said the event was also a good way to end the school year and kick off the summer season.