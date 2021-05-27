Historic pump organ finds home at Saline museum

Organization is the key to home improvement. Whether you are improving an existing space or moving to a new one, home organization and storage is vital. It doesn't matter if you do it annually, monthly, or according to some other schedule. Most homes benefit from a regular purge and organize routine. Even if you've put it off numerous times, it's never too late to get started. — For some of us, clearing out and sprucing up can feel like a monumental task we'd prefer to avoid. It's true that it can be a challenge — but the benefits are worth the effort. Everyone can declutter and organize their home. If you are a procrastinator when it comes to home organization, simplify your bucket list. Then tackle one project at a time. Prioritize what to do first by considering the most cost-effective ways to improve your living spaces. This will bring instant satisfaction and the motivation to try more. Decluttering and home organization is a journey worth taking. Read on for more reasons to get started right away.