Meghan McCain Shades Her Co-Hosts on Gun Reform: 'The Second Amendment Exists for a Reason'

Just yesterday, the women of The View got into a bombastic, year-making fight, but today, they managed to put their differences aside to honor the anniversary of George Floyd's murder. As the co-hosts discussed whether the world has changed in the wake of Floyd's death, McCain admitted that her "perspective has done a huge shift" over the past year, and she promised to continue doing her part as an "ally" to the Black community. "I want to continue ... taking my own responsibility and culpability in what I have done to contribute to make America a racist country and to help make it a less racist country," said the conservative co-host.