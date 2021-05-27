Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Jose, CA

Meghan McCain Shades Her Co-Hosts on Gun Reform: 'The Second Amendment Exists for a Reason'

primetimer.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeghan McCain began her Thursday monologue by assuring her co-hosts that she won't "proselytize" on the Second Amendment in the wake of the mass shooting in San Jose, California, but it didn't take long for her to renege on that promise. During a discussion about the horrific shooting that left 10 people dead, including the gunman, McCain urged her co-hosts to have "a responsible and educated discussion without negating the fact that" Americans are buying guns at record levels. "The Second Amendment exists for a reason," said McCain, the queen of not-so-subtle shade.

www.primetimer.com
View All 39 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
San Jose, CA
Entertainment
City
San Jose, CA
Local
California Entertainment
San Jose, CA
Government
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whoopi
Person
Meghan Mccain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Second Amendment#Guns#Gun Control#Gun Violence#Americans#Primetimer#Co Hosts React#Rising Hate Crimes#The Gunman#Sort#Pres Biden#People#Not So Subtle Shade#Law Enforcement Officials#Mass Shootings#Shooting#Theview#Reform
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Constitution
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Meghan McCain and Sunny Hostin Unite to Drag "Garbage" Olympic Committee

Hell froze over this morning on The View when Meghan McCain and her ideological opposite Sunny Hostin joined forces to condemn the International Olympic Committee's ban on Black Lives Matter apparel. In a rare moment, Hostin and McCain agreed that the decree amounts to telling athletes to "shut up and play," and they skewered the "garbage" Olympic Committee for violating their freedom of speech and expression.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Meghan McCain hits Biden's approach to Middle East violence: Support for Israel sounds like 'just words'

Co-host of "The View" Meghan McCain took a swing at President Biden Thursday over his approach to the ongoing crisis in the Middle East between Israel and Hamas. The lone conservative on the show discussed the violent situation with former Independent Sen. Joe Lieberman, noting that Biden's expressed support for Israel's right to defend itself sounded like it was "just words."
Celebritiespreviously.tv

Meghan McCain Describes 'Extreme Shift' in Her Perspective One Year After George Floyd's Murder

Just yesterday, the women of The View got into a bombastic, year-making fight, but today, they managed to put their differences aside to honor the anniversary of George Floyd's murder. As the co-hosts discussed whether the world has changed in the wake of Floyd's death, McCain admitted that her "perspective has done a huge shift" over the past year, and she promised to continue doing her part as an "ally" to the Black community. "I want to continue ... taking my own responsibility and culpability in what I have done to contribute to make America a racist country and to help make it a less racist country," said the conservative co-host.
BusinessPosted by
Primetimer

Meghan McCain Finds a Way to Ding Biden For Lifting Mask Mandate: 'This Has Always Been Political'

Leave it to Meghan McCain, who has spent the past few weeks complaining about having to wear a mask outside, to find a way to drag President Biden for lifting the mask mandate for vaccinated Americans. On Friday, The View co-host insisted that the Biden administration reversed course on masks in order to deflect from the inflation and unemployment numbers that were released earlier this month. "This has always been political. It continues to be political," said McCain. "The administration saw that less people were going to work, people were still feeling hesitant about the virus, people were still getting their stimulus money and staying home."
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Meghan McCain: Greene 'behaving like an animal'

Meghan McCain , co-host of "The View," said Friday that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) was “behaving like an animal” in a resurfaced video showing Greene harassing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez 's (D-N.Y.) office in 2019. The Facebook livestream from February 2019, which was unearthed by CNN’s KFile and published Friday,...
CelebritiesRefinery29

Meghan McCain’s Having A Chaotic Week — & It’s Only Monday

Meghan McCain is once again making headlines — and, this time, she appears to be playing a game of McCain Bingo. During The View’s Monday episode, things got heated between McCain and fellow host Whoopi Goldberg after McCain diverted a conversation about Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s most recent comments to, instead, take aim at Rep. Ilhan Omar and other U.S. congresswomen of color known as The Squad. The end result was another McCain meltdown: hardly the first, surely not the last.
PoliticsInternational Business Times

'The View's' Meghan McCain Bashed After Stating Insurrection Opinion

“The View’s” conservative counterpart Meghan McCain surprised viewers and co-hosts Thursday morning when she shared her opinions about the Jan. 6 insurrection, following Wednesday’s House hearing about the event. The talk show’s co-hosts, Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin, all discussed how Republicans commented on the event...
Sportsmediaite.com

Meghan McCain Rips Olympics Committee’s Political Speech Decision: We’re Rewarding China for ‘Modern Genocide’

Meghan McCain took down the International Olympics Committee [IOC] for their decisions about political speech ahead of the Summer games in Tokyo. McCain joined her colleagues Thursday on The View as they discussed the committee’s announcement that competing athletes won’t be allowed to wear any “Black Lives Matter” clothing, nor make any sociopolitical statements during the festivities. Sunny Hostin criticized the rule, noting that professional sports have been intertwined with statements against racism and civil injustice for decades.
PoliticsPeople

Meghan McCain Celebrates Her First Mother's Day as She Honors 'Fearless' Mom Cindy McCain

Meghan McCain is celebrating her first Mother's Day with her 6-month-old daughter Liberty Sage. "Happy Mother's Day to all the fearless, warrior mothers out there, especially mine @cindymccain and thank you to @bdomenech for our baby who is the absolute love of our lives! Thank you to all the moms who have helped me and answered every question on this journey this year," McCain, 36, wrote on Twitter Sunday.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Meghan McCain reacts angrily as she is cut off for ad break while talking about Marjorie Taylor Greene antisemitism row

Meghan McCain reacted angrily after she was cut-off by an ad break on ABC’s The View, following an argument about antisemitism in the Republican party.She told viewers on Monday that attacks on Jewish people and criticism of Israel were more important issues that the party’s condemnation of Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is under fire for comparing the Holocaust to wearing a face covering.“I can’t stand Marjorie Taylor Greene, I think she’s a crazy person, and I’ve said that over and over again,” McCain told co-host, Whoopi Goldberg. “She has been stripped of her committees, [with] absolutely no legislative...