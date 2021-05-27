Meghan McCain Shades Her Co-Hosts on Gun Reform: 'The Second Amendment Exists for a Reason'
Meghan McCain began her Thursday monologue by assuring her co-hosts that she won't "proselytize" on the Second Amendment in the wake of the mass shooting in San Jose, California, but it didn't take long for her to renege on that promise. During a discussion about the horrific shooting that left 10 people dead, including the gunman, McCain urged her co-hosts to have "a responsible and educated discussion without negating the fact that" Americans are buying guns at record levels. "The Second Amendment exists for a reason," said McCain, the queen of not-so-subtle shade.www.primetimer.com