A pair of plays that felt conjured up from recent baseball history tilted the game away from the Baltimore Orioles Friday night. The Orioles fought but couldn’t find a finishing touch until it was too late, dropping the opener of their series with the Washington Nationals 4-2. They got a solid start from Jorge Lopez, one that helped keep them in striking distance throughout the night, but a couple of plays perhaps made the difference between a win - one the O’s could really use right about now - and the loss it ended up being.