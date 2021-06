PHOENIX, AZ - Deepening its commitment to produce, Sprouts Farmers Market has introduced a new growth strategy with fresh at its core. The retailer has announced the opening of a new produce distribution center (DC) in Orlando, Florida, becoming the company's first DC in the market. Sprouts opened its first store in the state in 2017 and will use this DC opening to springboard future growth, with 10 new locations planned to open in Florida this year.