One of the impacts this unique COVID-19 disrupted season ended up benefiting some of the Colorado Avalanche prospects as they were able to join the Colorado Eagles to play in the AHL and gain professional experience. Some because their leagues such as the OHL not playing at all but the timing of a season which lasted well into May gave others the opportunity to join when their regular teams’ seasons wrapped up. This provided the chance to see many different prospects who were recently drafted or signed to the organization plus a few of the other expected mainstays all competing together wearing the same sweater.