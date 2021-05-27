Sabre Partners with ByHours to Sell Hotel Rooms by the Hour - PhocusWire

Traveling is one of the most fun and educational things a person can do. The best part of travel is getting out, seeing the country, meeting new people, and taking in new cultures. That is, if you’re an extrovert. If you’re an introvert like so many are, the energy required to launch yourself into so many unfamiliar situations means frequent retreats back to the hotel room. There, in your mini forward operating base, you can recharge and reset for the next barrage of novelty. And it helps if the hotel room isn’t grey and lifeless. — While some hotel rooms look like interrogation cells in Guantanamo and some like Queen Elizabeth’s personal spa, there exists a third type that is simply something else. These hotel rooms are wildly unique in shape or decor, or even redefine the whole concept of living spaces. Here are ten of those hotel rooms, who can best be described as out of this world.