Yesterday afternoon Cincinnati Reds 2nd rated prospect Nick Lodolo left the game while facing a batter to start the 5th inning. He threw a pitch, walked to the back of the mound and began looking at his hand and then called for the trainer to come out to the mound. After some discussion he exited the game. With how things work in baseball right now there isn’t open access to the manager or players following games, so there was just speculation as to why Lodolo exited the game. This afternoon I was able to confirm that he did leave the game due to a blister on his pitching hand.