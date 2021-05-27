Graham Nash, Stephen Stills, and David Crosby Discuss The 50 Year Anniversary of 'Déjà Vu'

JONI MITCHELL, ELTON JOHN, PAUL SIMON, DAVE GROHL, H.E.R., CARLOS SANTANA and CHRIS STAPLETON were just some of the artists who stopped by to chat with CLIVE DAVIS at the second of his PRE-GRAMMY GALA NIGHTs, which took place tonight after the first virtual event was held back on JANUARY 30th (NET NEWS, 1/30) when the 63rd annual GRAMMY AWARDS themselves were moved from JANUARY 31st to MARCH 14th. The nearly six-hour-long PART II, originally scheduled for MARCH 13th, was postponed until tonight when DAVIS was diagnosed with BELL’S PALSY. "The tradition continues...." read the chyron.as CLIVE addressed the assembled from his POUND RIDGE, NY, home. "I knew we had to pull out all the stops," he said about the gala, "a once-in-a-lifetime" experience. "There are only two universal languages... love and music," he offered. "And this evening represents both."