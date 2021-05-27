Graham Nash, Stephen Stills, and David Crosby Discuss The 50 Year Anniversary of 'Déjà Vu'
Graham Nash, Stephen Stills, and David Crosby join Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 to discuss the 50-year anniversary of 'Déjà Vu’ and the recently released deluxe edition of the seminal album. They share wide-ranging stories about the making of the album and how the group formed, how “Our House” came to be, the demo version of the song featuring Joni Mitchell, Neil Young joining the band and the challenges of working with him, the danger of hard drugs, the magic of the group and much more.gratefulweb.com