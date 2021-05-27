The world needs devotion to the Sacred Heart

Salvation is not something that we can claim because we were born to believing parents, or because we have attended Worship Experiences – what we call Church - all of our lives. In the 7th chapter of Matthew, as Jesus was teaching, He warned that not everyone who said to Him, “Lord, Lord” would enter into the Kingdom of Heaven. It’s made clear in the 21st verse that, in order to enter into the Kingdom of Heaven, one has to do the will of God. Salvation is offered to everyone, therefor each person is responsible for his/her own salvation. The scripture teaches that, whoever calls on the name of Jesus, shall be saved. As my mother would say, “Every tub has to sit on its own bottom.” Also, “Each one of us will have to answer for ourselves.” So it is, being raised by Christians and attending “Church” do not make one a Christian. The scripture tells us that it’s appointed once for every person to die, and after that the judgement. (Hebrews 9:27) When I pause and give thought to the matter of salvation, it’s difficult for me to imagine anyone saying “No” to accepting Jesus as their personal Savior, once they understand that each of us, will indeed, have to stand before the judgement seat of Christ and be judged according to the deeds we have done in our body. (2Corinthians 5:10)