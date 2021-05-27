Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

The world needs devotion to the Sacred Heart

By Father Vincent G. Guest
catholicstarherald.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe month of June is dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus. I remember growing up and having an image of the Sacred Heart of Jesus in our home in Philadelphia, right next to the front door as you entered our home. I am sure as a youngster I did...

catholicstarherald.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hal David
Person
Christ Jesus
Person
Jesus
Person
Burt Bacharach
Person
Saint Augustine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sacred Heart Of Jesus#Abortion#Margaret Mary Alacoque#God#True Love#Holy Communion#French#Sacred Heart Church#Sacred Heart Parish#Catholic Devotion#Mercy#Restless Hearts#Theology#Vocations#True Today#Prayer Cards#Masses#Pastor#Sister#Philadelphia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Santa Barbara County, CANoozhawk

D.C. Collier: Only Sinners Need Apply

— Romans 11:33-36 Go to the course catalog of any college and somewhere you will find a course in “Comparative Religions.” Dig a little deeper and you will see an array of the “usual suspects” among numerous religions (including Christianity) and how they compare. But is it even fair to...
ReligionIdaho State Journal

Be that person!

One aspect of our human nature is that we all desire to be significant, to have a purpose to accomplish in our lives. How are you doing with that? Do you have something worth pursuing that keeps you going when the going gets tough?. We all have the need to...
Religionakronnewsreporter.com

Bill’s Blessings

So now, there is no condemnation for those who belong to Christ Jesus. 2 And because you belong to him, the power of the life-giving Spirit has freed you from the power of sin that leads to death. 10 And Christ lives within you, so even though your body will...
Religionmcduffieprogress.com

Salvation is Free

Salvation is not something that we can claim because we were born to believing parents, or because we have attended Worship Experiences – what we call Church - all of our lives. In the 7th chapter of Matthew, as Jesus was teaching, He warned that not everyone who said to Him, “Lord, Lord” would enter into the Kingdom of Heaven. It’s made clear in the 21st verse that, in order to enter into the Kingdom of Heaven, one has to do the will of God. Salvation is offered to everyone, therefor each person is responsible for his/her own salvation. The scripture teaches that, whoever calls on the name of Jesus, shall be saved. As my mother would say, “Every tub has to sit on its own bottom.” Also, “Each one of us will have to answer for ourselves.” So it is, being raised by Christians and attending “Church” do not make one a Christian. The scripture tells us that it’s appointed once for every person to die, and after that the judgement. (Hebrews 9:27) When I pause and give thought to the matter of salvation, it’s difficult for me to imagine anyone saying “No” to accepting Jesus as their personal Savior, once they understand that each of us, will indeed, have to stand before the judgement seat of Christ and be judged according to the deeds we have done in our body. (2Corinthians 5:10)
Stockton, MOCedar Republican

Keys to the Kingdom: Two winning hands

You can stick in the corner of my eye what I know about playing cards. Although I have three decks of cards in my possession, it is only because each card has a different photo of Elvis on the back. Old Maid was the only card game in my childhood...
Mascoutah, ILbaptistpress.com

FIRST-PERSON: An uncomfortable calling

MASCOUTAH, Ill. (BP) – My wife and I, along with our three boys, moved to Mascoutah in 2014, believing that the Lord had called us to start a church in a small southern Illinois town. I had not been introduced to the process of church planting yet. All I had was a burden for the lost and a yearning for a church to be a place of peace for those from various ethnic, social and economic backgrounds.
Religionkentuckytoday.com

Songwriters, authors highlight women in the Bible through ‘Faithful’ project

NASHVILLE (BP) – Putting words to God’s character traits is something all Christian creatives try to do. Books, poetry, songs, sermons – every expression provides a new way to explore and relish in the reality of the Creator. The Faithful Project. is a multi-platform collaboration between authors and songwriters that...
Columbia, SCciu.edu

CIU alumnus encourages believers to drop a “Grace Bomb”

You’ve probably heard of a random act of kindness. But have you ever heard of a Grace Bomb? They may be similar in some ways, but Columbia International University alumnus Pat Linnell says there is a big difference — there is nothing random about the Grace Bomb. It’s intentional and it’s about Christ.
Religionchristianity.com

Think on These Things (Philippians 4:8)

Finally, brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable — if anything is excellent or praiseworthy — think about such things. Whatever you have learned or received or heard from me, or seen in me — put it into practice. And the God of peace will be with you (Philippians 4:8-9).
Religiontheheraldreview.com

Pastor's Pen: In search of fairness

Life may not be fair, but what do we do about it? Should we, whine and complain, riot and loot, lie and deceive? Shouldn't we resist the Devil and draw close to God in these days?. "He that cometh to God must believe that he is, and that he is...
Religionballingernews.com

Max’s Page 5/6/2021 “MOCKED

“He was despised and rejected by men, a man of sorrows, and familiar with suffering….”. This is what Isaiah wrote over seven centuries before Jesus was born. God revealed the kind of cruelty His son would endure at the hands of sinful men. The Cross Jesus bore now serves as the symbol of suffering and shame. Jesus hung upon the Roman cross, died as a criminal, being spat upon and mocked by those who rejected Him and His claim to be the Messiah sent from the Father.
ReligionGuard Online

Great Things

‘Boy, that’s great!” Basically all of us have made this or a similar exclamation at one time or another. When we do, we are saying, “This is unusually good.”. The word “great” is sometimes used as a comparative term often meaning the very best. There are many definitions for this word and in the Holy Scriptures, there are many things that are referred to as “great.” We want to consider a few of these today.
ReligionGainesville.com

'Jesus will work it out'

Don’t despair because Jesus will work out whatever is going on in your life. Elder Anthony Payne preached that popular and familiar word Sunday morning to parishioners tuned into the service hosted by Compassionate Outreach Ministries via Facebook. Payne interspersed singing into his sermon as he sang parts of "The...
Ketchikan, AKKetchikan Daily News

Perspectives: The Ascended Jesus

There’s an interesting line from the Easter story that has always intrigued me. It comes from John’s Gospel, chapter 20, when Mary is at the empty tomb. She no doubt is confused, frightened, but also hopeful that Jesus did what he said he would do, that is, come back to life. So picture the scene: Peter and John have come and left after seeing the linen wrappings in the empty tomb, and Mary is alone trying to make sense of it all. She sees a man whom she thinks to be the gardener, but then learns that it’s the resurrected Jesus. Elated, she does what any of us would do at such a reunion, we’d reach out to hug our beloved friend. Then Jesus tells Mary, “Do not hold on to me, because I have not yet ascended to the Father. But go to my brothers and say to them, 'I am ascending to my Father and your Father, to my God and your God’ (Jn 20:17).”
ReligionSidney Herald

Taking our eyes off the ball

My dad took my brother and I to the side yard to teach us how to play baseball. Whether we were learning our way around the baseball mit or the bat, the advice was the same. “Son, just keep your eye on the ball and everything will come out alright.”
Religionswark.today

Simply Saved

The process of coming to Jesus is not a complicated one. Jesus says everyone/anyone who calls on the name of the Lord will be saved. I’ve had the incredible joy of seeing people of all backgrounds lay their lives down and come to Jesus. But neither is it easy. Jesus also says that many will say to Him on the day of Judgement, “Lord, Lord I did this about this and this in your name!” And He will respond, “I never knew you.” Can we talk simply today and what it means to know Jesus and gain eternal life?
Religionnsjonline.com

THE WORD: More than conquerors

The eight-week series on the Beatitudes taught us about the blessings of living life aware of the deficiencies we all have that can only be resolved by Christ. With the salvation and redemption provided through Jesus, we can see a path to victory over the grave, the problems of the world and sin itself.
ReligionLockhaven Express

Finding Faith: Four misconceptions about contentment

Wandering in Unbelief — One of our greatest struggles with contentment is that we often have an incorrect picture of what it means to be content. It’s helpful to understand what something is not in order to have a more correct understanding of what it is. Paul learned contentment, but we can gain a better picture of what that really looked like from what he shared about his life with the churches to whom he wrote. From Paul’s letters, below are four things contentment is not.