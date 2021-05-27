With the example of Saint Joseph as a guide

Singer/Songwriter Joseph O’Brien has already taken the music world by storm, all while still attending college. Growing up with two musical parents, the Brentwood, TN native had music running through his blood from day one. At age 12, he taught himself how to play the piano and realized that is where his passion was. O’Brien says, “I’ve always gravitated towards performance. It’s one of those unexplainable drives that God puts in you. Music was one of those few things that it didn’t seem like a burden to learn and grow in.” His talent took him to the quarter finals of “America’s Got Talent” and CCM legend, Toby Mac took notice as well, signing him to his Gotee label. O’Brien’s hope is to write songs that inspire others, especially his own generation to be bold for Christ and to dig deeper into their own faith. His sound has been described by others to resemble For King and Country and Owl City, who he counts as some of his inspiration. With his debut single, “Give Up On Love,” coming out June 18, 2021, O’Brien is excited to continue to encourage through his music and faith.